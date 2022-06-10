Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.59% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKA. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 611,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,100 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 67.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

INKA opened at $9.99 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.