Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the May 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYKKY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.39. 13,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,534. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

