Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) vs. UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Financial Analysis

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and UMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 5.21% 61.16% 5.20% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and UMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.43 billion 6.66 $65.87 million N/A N/A UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats UMC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About UMC (Get Rating)

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

