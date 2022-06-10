Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,713 shares of company stock worth $540,192. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.