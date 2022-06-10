Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.92

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROYMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 240 ($3.01) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 575 ($7.21) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.60.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.