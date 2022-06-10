Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. They set a positive rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

