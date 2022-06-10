Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.76. 2,707,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.85. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.