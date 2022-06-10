Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

