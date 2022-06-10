Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

