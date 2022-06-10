Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)
Read More
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.