Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Keith Barnes Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $260.78 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

