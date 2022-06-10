Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKWAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,970.00 to 1,860.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,570.00 to 2,485.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwool A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Rockwool A/S stock opened at $378.59 on Tuesday. Rockwool A/S has a 12 month low of $378.59 and a 12 month high of $378.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.59.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

