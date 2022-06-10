Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.27

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 4.27 and last traded at 4.34, with a volume of 61507 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.44.

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.72.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is 6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

About Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

