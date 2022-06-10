Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 832 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of BA stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $255.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.