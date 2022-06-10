Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 222 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

