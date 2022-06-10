Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 358.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $98.01 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.