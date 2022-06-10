Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.90 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

