Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 212,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $364,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $200,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $482.26 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.95 and its 200 day moving average is $568.98.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $683.86.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
