Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 52 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,889,000 after purchasing an additional 404,976 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,200,000.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $231.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.37. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

