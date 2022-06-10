Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys Shares of 250 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

Shares of TSCO opened at $201.65 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.