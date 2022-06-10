Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $248.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

