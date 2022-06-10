Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 484 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,957,000 after acquiring an additional 348,717 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 647,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $66.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

