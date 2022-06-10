Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.59

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 193922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,992.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

