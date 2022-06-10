Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,760,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JEF opened at $30.10 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

