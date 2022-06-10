Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $511,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.