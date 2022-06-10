RLI (NYSE:RLI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth about $867,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

