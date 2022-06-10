Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.06

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.06 and traded as high as C$77.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$75.71, with a volume of 70,539 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.06.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The business had revenue of C$498.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.321 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

