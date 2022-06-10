Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.75. Riskified shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 645 shares changing hands.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Get Riskified alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.