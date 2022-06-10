Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.42) to GBX 5,600 ($70.18) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,531.49.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.