Rigel Protocol (RGP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,072.16

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114,072.16 and approximately $46,194.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

