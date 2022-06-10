Richard A. Paulson Sells 2,542 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $14,641.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KPTI stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 861,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

