Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $213.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

