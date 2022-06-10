RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.