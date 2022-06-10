Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $85.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 27,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.