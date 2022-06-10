Reviewing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -15.82% -13.95% -3.06% HCI Group -0.77% -0.42% -0.11%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

HCI Group has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.33%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Risk and Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and HCI Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.41 $58.10 million ($2.21) -2.48 HCI Group $407.92 million 1.60 $1.86 million ($0.38) -169.68

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HCI Group beats SiriusPoint on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

