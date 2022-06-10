Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brenntag (BNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brenntag (FRA: BNR) recently:

6/3/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €102.00 ($109.68) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/26/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €100.00 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/24/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €99.00 ($106.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/23/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €105.00 ($112.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/12/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €99.00 ($106.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €96.00 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €87.50 ($94.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/11/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($88.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/19/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/13/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €96.00 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNR traded down €1.22 ($1.31) during trading on Friday, hitting €70.68 ($76.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,671 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.49. Brenntag SE has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($60.48).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

