REPO Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $15,376.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00337462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 675.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00435334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

