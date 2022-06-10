Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.80 ($35.27).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €27.25 ($29.30) on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.70 and a 200-day moving average of €27.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.