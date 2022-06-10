RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 285.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.57. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

