Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.50. 3,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 816,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,051. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after buying an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after buying an additional 504,846 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

