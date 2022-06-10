Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $536.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $575.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $516.04 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $671.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $2,943,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $7,893,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

