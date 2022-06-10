Reef Price Reaches $0.0041 (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Reef has a market cap of $80.88 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,538,130,508 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

