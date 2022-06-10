ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $11,878.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,136.82 or 0.99933522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028104 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00186816 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00082903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00110538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00177134 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.