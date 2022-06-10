ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,657.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $8,657.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,987.29 or 1.00007152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029434 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00190430 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00081681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00113421 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00183431 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

