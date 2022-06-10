Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

