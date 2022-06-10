RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $286,860.92

RED (RED) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. RED has a total market cap of $286,860.92 and approximately $14,240.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00197781 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006562 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

