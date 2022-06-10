Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

