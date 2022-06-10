Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.97

Shares of Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.97 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 37.28 ($0.47). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 272,022 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21. The firm has a market cap of £68.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.75. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

