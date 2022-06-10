RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Sells $1,990,700.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ROLL opened at $192.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

