Raymond James Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $90.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.89.

COUP opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

