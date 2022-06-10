RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz Purchases 12,252 Shares

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz bought 12,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $12,006.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 33.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

