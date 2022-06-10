RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz Purchases 12,252 Shares

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz bought 12,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $12,006.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 33.97%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.